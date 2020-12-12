Global  
 

F.B.I. Says Zodiac Killer Coded Message Has Been Solved

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The code had long baffled cryptographers, law enforcement agents and armchair sleuths obsessed with the shadowy killer, who was blamed for five murders in the late 1960s.
California murder mystery: Zodiac Killer's '340 Cipher' finally solved - after 51 years

 Three private code-breakers from the US, Australia and Belgium have deciphered one of the ciphers by the infamous Zodiac killer.It took 51 years for the "340..
New Zealand Herald

