Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volunteer Sleuths Crack 'Zodiac' Serial Killer's Coded Message

Newsmax Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A team of volunteer codebreakers has cracked a mysterious cipher sent more than 50 years ago to a newspaper by the San Francisco serial killer who called himself the Zodiac, the FBI said on Friday.The Zodiac Killer - who was never caught - shot or stabbed seven people in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Amateur Sleuths Solve Cryptic Message by Infamous Zodiac Serial Killer

Amateur Sleuths Solve Cryptic Message by Infamous Zodiac Serial Killer 02:25

 A team of amateur codebreakers has deciphered a coded letter from the infamous Zodiac serial killer who terrorized Bay Area communities in the late 60s and early 70s. Andrea Nakano reports. (12-11-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch [Video]

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch

What really happened to Shannan Gilbert, the woman who sparked an investigation into the Long Island serial killer? According to her sister, Sherre Gilbert, she believes her sibling was murdered by the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:47Published
Serial killer injured during encounter in Mathura [Video]

Serial killer injured during encounter in Mathura

A serial killer got injured during an encounter with police in Vrindavan police station area. A country made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the criminal. Rahul was absconding in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
AGFA The Zodiac Killer Trailer [Video]

AGFA The Zodiac Killer Trailer

AGFA The Zodiac Killer Trailer - Directed by Tom Hanson, who had previously owned a chain of Pizza Man restaurants, THE ZODIAC KILLER was made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer. That plan didn’t..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:05Published