Volunteer Sleuths Crack 'Zodiac' Serial Killer's Coded Message
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () A team of volunteer codebreakers has cracked a mysterious cipher sent more than 50 years ago to a newspaper by the San Francisco serial killer who called himself the Zodiac, the FBI said on Friday.The Zodiac Killer - who was never caught - shot or stabbed seven people in...
