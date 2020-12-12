Global  
 

Democrats, and Even Some Republicans, Cheer as Justices Spurn Trump

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
While a top legal expert exhaled that “Our institutions held,” the Texas Republican Party chairman suggested secession.
