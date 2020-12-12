Zodiac Killer's cipher solved by amateur codebreakers
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The coded message was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 and went unsolved until now.
The coded message was sent to the San Francisco Chronicle in 1969 and went unsolved until now.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zodiac Killer Pseudonym of an unidentified serial killer
F.B.I. Says Zodiac Killer Coded Message Has Been SolvedThe code had long baffled cryptographers, law enforcement agents and armchair sleuths obsessed with the shadowy killer, who was blamed for five murders in the..
NYTimes.com
California murder mystery: Zodiac Killer's '340 Cipher' finally solved - after 51 yearsThree private code-breakers from the US, Australia and Belgium have deciphered one of the ciphers by the infamous Zodiac killer.It took 51 years for the "340..
New Zealand Herald
San Francisco Chronicle Newspaper serving the San Francisco Bay area
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources