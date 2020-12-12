NYT: AG Barr Directed Second Federal Probe Into Hunter Biden Off Giuliani Material
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr earlier this year directed Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady to look into Hunter Biden's finances off evidence presented by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reports The New York Times.
Attorney General William Barr earlier this year directed Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady to look into Hunter Biden's finances off evidence presented by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reports The New York Times.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources