NYT: AG Barr Directed Second Federal Probe Into Hunter Biden Off Giuliani Material

Newsmax Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr earlier this year directed Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady to look into Hunter Biden's finances off evidence presented by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, reports The New York Times.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Federal Prosecutors Looking Into Hunter Biden's Taxes

Federal Prosecutors Looking Into Hunter Biden's Taxes 01:52

 CBS2's Dick Brennan has the story.

