U.S. executes Louisiana man who killed 2-year-old daughter
Bourgeois was the 10th federal death-row inmate put to death since federal executions resumed under President Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bourgeoisie The wealthy stratum of the middle class that originated during the latter part of the Middle Ages
Louisiana State of the United States of America
Louisiana man who tortured, killed his toddler daughter will be executed FridayA Louisianan man who was convicted of capital murder in the 2004 killing of his daughter is set to be executed Friday.
USATODAY.com
Boosie Says He's Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over IG BanBoosie Badazz is taking his beef with Mark Zuckerberg to court ... he says Instagram banned his account because he's Black, so now he's suing over it. The..
TMZ.com
Severe storms ravage North Texas
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
Louisiana braces for sixth tropical cyclone this year
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Related videos from verified sources