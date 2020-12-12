Global  
 

U.S. executes Louisiana man who killed 2-year-old daughter

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Bourgeois was the 10th federal death-row inmate put to death since federal executions resumed under President Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus.
