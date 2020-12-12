Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf over alleged sexual assault

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The musician made a handful of troubling accusations against the "Transformers" actor who admitted he had a "history" of hurting people close to him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault 01:22

 FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault. FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. . Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “relentless abuse” throughout their relationship. According to...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shia LaBeouf Shia LaBeouf American actor and artist

FKA twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over alleged abuse

 The singer accuses the Hollywood actor of sexual battery and assault, the New York Times reports.
BBC News

Shia LaBeouf sued by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs for 'relentless abuse,' assaults: reports

 Shia LaBeouf, in trouble in the past for drunken and belligerent behavior, is being sued by two ex-girlfriends for abuse during their relationships.
USATODAY.com

Shia LaBeouf Sued by Ex-Girlfriend FKA Twigs for Sexual Battery

 Shia LaBeouf has just been sued by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, who claims he physically abused her, tormented her and gave her an STD. FKA Twigs outlines in..
TMZ.com
Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to battery and theft [Video]

Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to battery and theft

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty to battery and petty theft following an alleged altercation in Los Angeles in June.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FKA Twigs Files Suit Against Shia LaBeouf, Alleging Abuse [Video]

FKA Twigs Files Suit Against Shia LaBeouf, Alleging Abuse

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of abusing singer FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in court filings revealed Friday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:04Published
FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf [Video]

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, whom she has accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:12Published

Related news from verified sources

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit Musician FKA twigs accused actor Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse in a lawsuit reported by the New York Times on Friday. FKA twigs,...
Mediaite Also reported by •UpworthyJust JaredOK! MagazineNPRCBC.caFOXNews.comNYTimes.comDaily CallerTIMEPinkNewsAceShowbiz

Shia LaBeouf Faces “Relentless Abuse” & Sexual Battery Suit From ‘Honey Boy’ Co-Star FKA Twigs

 Shia LaBeouf has been sued today by his Honey Boy co-star FKA Twigs for sexual battery, and assault. “This action has been brought not...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily CallerPinkNews