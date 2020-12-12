Global  
 

Georgia Early Voting Starts Monday for Senate Runoffs

Newsmax Saturday, 12 December 2020
Georgia election officials are confident every ballot will be counted for the U.S. Senate runoff elections, which begins with early voting on Monday. Early voting for the runoffs will include fewer voting locations than in November, limited weekend hours and close scrutiny...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority

As Early Voting Begins, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Say Changes Needed To Governor's Authority 02:22

 Early voting began Wednesday in the runoff election for the State Senate District 30 race, which stretches across 14 counties in North Texas.

'Elf' Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats

'Elf' Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats

'Elf' Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats. The Georgia Democratic Party has organized a special 'Elf' reunion livestream. The live table read of the classic..

Ahead of Georgia Runoffs, Google Makes a Critical Change

Ahead of Georgia Runoffs, Google Makes a Critical Change

Expect to see political ads again. Google will reportedly lift its post-election political ad ban ahead of the Georgia runoffs.

Why all eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoff elections

Why all eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoff elections

All eyes are on Georgia's two runoff elections. CNN's Lauren Fox explains how the outcome will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs

 What could be the main event in Georgia's twin U.S. Senate runoffs -- early in-person voting -- begins Monday.
CTV News

Early in-person voting for Georgia's Senate runoff races begins Monday

 President-elect Biden will be traveling to Atlanta next week to campaign for both democratic Senate candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The high...
CBS News

Cobb County officials reduce early voting locations ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections

 Elections officials in Cobb County, Georgia, is reducing the number of early voting locations for the January Senate runoff elections. President-elect Joe Biden...
CBS News