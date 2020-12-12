Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The court shot down a push from Texas to block electors in four battleground states from voting in the Electoral College. Mr. Trump accused the Justices of "showing no wisdom and no courage" on Twitter. Chip Reid reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States 00:38

 President Donald Trump's campaign is joining an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices' rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020 [Video]

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020

US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 29:37Published

Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected..
CBS News

Wisconsin Supreme Court meeting in rare Saturday session for Trump case

 The high court agreed to take the case at President Trump's urgent request Friday.
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

Today in History for December 12th

 A divided U.S. Supreme Court halts the presidential recount in Florida, effectively making Republican George W. Bush the winner. (Dec. 12)
 
USATODAY.com
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to overturn election in fatal blow to Trump legal blitz to stop Biden

 WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brushed aside the lawsuit filed by Texas that sought to overturn Joe Biden's election victory in four..
WorldNews

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News

Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College vote

 As many as 5,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. just days before electors from each state arrive to cast their votes.
 
USATODAY.com

Today marks an important Electoral College deadline. Here's why that's bad news for Trump

 The safe harbor deadline falls six days before the Electoral College meets to formally cast votes for president based on the popular votes in states.
USATODAY.com

Is the Electoral College an archaic relic, or crucial for our federalist system?

 AP A look at what the Electoral College means for Utah A week from Monday, on Dec. 14, Utah’s designated electors will meet at the state Capitol to cast their..
WorldNews
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Chip Reid Chip Reid American journalist

Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rally

 On Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
CBS News

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States

The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
Supreme Court Denies Texas' Bid To Overturn Election Results In 4 States [Video]

Supreme Court Denies Texas' Bid To Overturn Election Results In 4 States

The Supreme Court rejected Texas' lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:04Published
Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court [Video]

Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court

Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in her bid to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Hannity: Trump’s Supreme Court Failure Is ‘Bad News If You Believe In Our Constitution’ (Video)

Hannity: Trump’s Supreme Court Failure Is ‘Bad News If You Believe In Our Constitution’ (Video) The United States Supreme Court opted to not hear the state of Texas’s attempt to overturn Biden’s victories in key swing states on Friday, effectively...
The Wrap

Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video)

Newsmax Host Repeatedly Shrieks ‘It’s Not Over’ After Trump Loses Presidency… Again (Video) Newsmax host Greg Kelly sounded like a whiny broken record on Friday, repeatedly yelling “it’s not over!” after the Supreme Court turned down a Texas...
The Wrap

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out President Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral...
WorldNews