Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results
President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The court shot down a push from Texas to block electors in four battleground states from voting in the Electoral College. Mr. Trump accused the Justices of "showing no wisdom and no courage" on Twitter. Chip Reid reports.
