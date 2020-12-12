Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Azar, HHS Secretary, Discusses How Operation Warp Speed Helped in Easy Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

HNGN Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Alex Azar, HHS Secretary, Discusses How Operation Warp Speed Helped in Easy Distribution of COVID-19 VaccineFollowing the FDA’s approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., private sectors and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) immediately worked to ship the vaccines into different states and public health jurisdictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M 02:05

 President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government [Video]

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider. If the vaccine receives..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS [Video]

FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS

FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:54Published
Cuomo Thinks Vaccine Will Be Approved Soon [Video]

Cuomo Thinks Vaccine Will Be Approved Soon

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks one vaccine could receive FDA emergency authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the one he was alluding to on Thursday. An independent advisory panel will vote..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published