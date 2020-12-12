Alex Azar, HHS Secretary, Discusses How Operation Warp Speed Helped in Easy Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Following the FDA’s approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., private sectors and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) immediately worked to ship the vaccines into different states and public health jurisdictions.
President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances...
The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider. If the vaccine receives..
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks one vaccine could receive FDA emergency authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the one he was alluding to on Thursday. An independent advisory panel will vote..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published