Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty In Miami To Federal Gun Charge

Rapper Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty In Miami To Federal Gun Charge

 Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty Friday in Miami federal court to illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling to South Florida on a private plane last Christmas season. Katie Johnston reports.

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

 Lil Wayne just pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a loaded weapon while traveling to Miami on a private jet. The feds say an anonymous tip led..
Ex-Manager Sues Lil Wayne for $20M Over Commissions

 Lil Wayne is deep in the hole with his ex-manager to the tune of more than $20 mil ... at least according to a new lawsuit. According to docs, obtained by TMZ,..
Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide [Video]

Lil Wayne reunites with girlfriend after political divide

Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics.

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence [Video]

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense. According..

Need2Know: Iota Weakens, Lil Wayne Gun Charge & NFL's Black Refs [Video]

Need2Know: Iota Weakens, Lil Wayne Gun Charge & NFL's Black Refs

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida [Video]

Lil Wayne hit with federal weapons charge in Florida

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge.

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Reginae Carter: Lil Wayne Daughter’s 5 Best Matching Two-Piece Pics

Reginae Carter: Lil Wayne Daughter’s 5 Best Matching Two-Piece Pics
Reginae Carter Cements Love For YFN Lucci In Both Of Us Music Video

Reginae Carter Cements Love For YFN Lucci In Both Of Us Music Video Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is serious about hers. The popular vixen steals the spotlight in the music video for her boyfriend...
