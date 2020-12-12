CBS' WATCH Magazine cover features Michelle Miller, Jeff Pegues, Jericka Duncan
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The cover of the latest issue of CBS' WATCH Magazine features "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller, along with CBS News' Jeff Pegues and Jericka Duncan. They are the subjects of the cover story "Through Their Eyes," and each of them share some important thoughts on journalism, diversity and the stories that shaped 2020.
