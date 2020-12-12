Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS' WATCH Magazine cover features Michelle Miller, Jeff Pegues, Jericka Duncan

CBS News Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The cover of the latest issue of CBS' WATCH Magazine features "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller, along with CBS News' Jeff Pegues and Jericka Duncan. They are the subjects of the cover story "Through Their Eyes," and each of them share some important thoughts on journalism, diversity and the stories that shaped 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michelle Miller American journalist

Nonprofit creates opportunities for people of color to climb corporate ladder

 According to a study published by the global think tank Coqual, Black Americans make up 10% of college graduates, yet represent less than 1% of Fortune 500 CEOs..
CBS News

Black Americans 5 times more likely to be stopped by police, statistics show

 Body camera footage from two of George Floyd's arresting officers shows him sobbing and pleading. This comes more than 11 weeks after Floyd's death, when..
CBS News

Trump border wall could pose threat to Sierra Madre ecosystem

 In the final weeks of the Trump administration, the rush to complete the border wall is no more challenging than in the Sierra Madre, a mountainous corner where..
CBS News

Jericka Duncan American journalist

Jericka Duncan

 CBS Weekend News Anchor and National Correspondent
CBS News

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on mission to reform office's culture

 Jericka Duncan first spoke to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner more than a year ago, and recently checked in with him to hear about his ongoing..
CBS News

Newly released body camera video shows moments after Breonna Taylor shooting

 The city of Louisville saw a second night of unrest over the decision not to charge police officers directly in the death of Breonna Taylor. Police arrested at..
CBS News

Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

 Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, most famously known for breaking the sound barrier in October 1947, has died at the age of 97. Jericka Duncan has more on his life..
CBS News

Jeff Pegues American journalist

U.S. regulators and 46 states sue Facebook, accusing it of illegally crushing competition

 The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of bipartisan attorneys general filed lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, accusing the social media giant of..
CBS News

Justice Department reviewing fatal shooting of Black man in Ohio

 The FBI is looking into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who died from multiple gunshots fired by an Ohio sheriff's deputy. Authorities said the..
CBS News

Justice Department investigates Ohio deputy's fatal shooting of Casey Goodson

 The Justice Department is investigating the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man, by a deputy in Columbus, Ohio. CBS News chief justice..
CBS News

Department of Justice announces it will investigate Casey Goodson Jr. police shooting

 The family of Casey Goodson Jr. says the 23-year-old was a law-abiding citizen who was wrongfully shot by a police officer while he was entering his home, and..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama on The Women Who Made Him | Cover Story | Instyle [Video]

Barack Obama on The Women Who Made Him | Cover Story | Instyle

President Barack Obama sat down with us to talk about what Grace means to him and how he sees it in the world. He also talks about the most influential women in his life, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha,..

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 04:00Published
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday [Video]

Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the men's magazine after she confessed she'd like to mark her 75th year with a spread for the publication.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star [Video]

Harry Styles is the first-ever solo male 'Vogue' cover star

Styles' accomplishment can be seen on the cover of the magazine's December 2020 issue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published