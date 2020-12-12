NYC's Famous 21 Club Shutting Down After 90 Years
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
New York City's famous 21 Club restaurant, a one-time speakeasy where Ernest Hemingway, Frank Sinatra and John Steinbeck once had their own favorite tables, is closing its doors indefinitely after 90 years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New York City's famous 21 Club restaurant, a one-time speakeasy where Ernest Hemingway, Frank Sinatra and John Steinbeck once had their own favorite tables, is closing its doors indefinitely after 90 years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
You Might Like