Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential election.
 
Twitter briefly restricts Trump’s disputed election tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro

It looked like Twitter was adding further restrictions to President Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, as some users..
The Verge

Analysis: The election is over; Trump's attacks will linger

 The 2020 presidential election is over. But President Donald Trump's baseless efforts to undermine it, and the consequences of those undemocratic actions, will..
New Zealand Herald

Live politics updates: Republican Wis. election official in says no evidence of fraud; Trump supporters protest in DC

 A Republican election official told Wisconsin legislators there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud; Trump backers rally in D.C. – updates.
USATODAY.com

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected

 "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.
CBS News

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12, days before electors from each state cast their votes.
USATODAY.com

Today marks an important Electoral College deadline. Here's why that's bad news for Trump

 The safe harbor deadline falls six days before the Electoral College meets to formally cast votes for president based on the popular votes in states.
USATODAY.com

Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks [Video]

Wall Street week ahead: Fed meeting, stimulus talks

RiverFront Investment Group's Kevin Nicholson plans to keep an eye on the Federal Reserve next week, which is expected to tweak its bond-buying program to ensure long-term interest rates remain low. Nicholson also told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens that investors will be watching for any sign on movement in D.C. stimulus talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:55Published

New study finds COVID-19 in Milan boy in Nov. 2019

 WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A new study has found evidence of COVID-19 in a boy from the Milan area as early as the end of November 2019, months before the..
WorldNews

