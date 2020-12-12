Global  
 

Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Fires 4 Missiles

Newsmax Saturday, 12 December 2020
A Russian nuclear submarine on Saturday successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Moscow's nuclear forces amid tension with the U.S.
