Good Samaritans Rush To Help, Pull Person From Burning Vehicle In Fort Lauderdale

cbs4.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Police said a couple of good Samaritans jumped into action early Saturday morning, pulling one person out of a burning vehicle in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Unfortunately, another person could not be saved due to the intense fire.
