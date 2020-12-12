Good Samaritans Rush To Help, Pull Person From Burning Vehicle In Fort Lauderdale
Police said a couple of good Samaritans jumped into action early Saturday morning, pulling one person out of a burning vehicle in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Unfortunately, another person could not be saved due to the intense fire.
