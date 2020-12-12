Global  
 

Meet the Electoral College’s Biggest Critics: Some of the Electors Themselves

NYTimes.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
“Do we really want 538 Bob Nemanichs electing our president?” Bob Nemanich, a former elector, doesn’t. And he is hopeful that 2020 might put future electors out of a gig.
