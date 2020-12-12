Global  
 

2 Charged With Stealing 192 Ventilators Headed To El Salvador Via Miami International Airport

cbs4.com Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Two men are facing federal charges after being accused of stealing nearly 200 ventilators the US was shipping to El Salvador from Miami International Airport to help the Central American country treat coronavirus patients.
