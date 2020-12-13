Country music star Charley Pride dies from COVID-19 complications
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Country music icon Charley Pride has died from complications from COVID-19. Pride became country music's first Black superstar and had 52 top 10 country hits, including 29 at the top of the charts. Pride was 86 years old.
