Country music star Charley Pride dies from COVID-19 complications

CBS News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Country music icon Charley Pride has died from complications from COVID-19. Pride became country music's first Black superstar and had 52 top 10 country hits, including 29 at the top of the charts. Pride was 86 years old.
News video: Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas

Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas 01:31

 Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

Charley Pride, groundbreaking country music star, dead at 86

 Until the early 1990s, Pride was the only Black country singer signed to a major label.
CBS News

'I'm so heartbroken': Dolly Parton, Reba, more honor country music trailblazer Charley Pride

 Charley Pride died Saturday at 86 from COVID-19 complications. Country music stars took to Twitter to pay their respects to the pioneering singer.
USATODAY.com

Country music legend Charley Pride dies of COVID-19 complications at 86

 Country music legend Charley Pride, who became the genre's first Black superstar, died Saturday at age 86.
USATODAY.com

Charley Pride Dead at 86 from COVID-19, Country Music's First Black Superstar

 Charley Pride -- the first Black man to break through in the country music scene -- has died from the coronavirus. The legendary singer passed away Saturday in..
TMZ.com

