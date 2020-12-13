Global  
 

Country music star Charley Pride dies from COVID-19 complications

CBS News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Country music icon Charley Pride has died from complications from COVID-19. Pride became country music's first Black superstar and had 52 top 10 country hits, including 29 at the top of the charts. Pride was 86 years old.
 Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

