You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida teachers call for COVID vaccination clarity and priority | The Rebound Tampa Bay



Florida’s teachers want to be a priority when it comes to the vaccine. Union leaders and educators said this week inoculation will guarantee safety and a return to quality, in-person learning. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:53 Published 1 day ago Florida wants to improve mental health resources for first responders



Top officials in Florida want brave and dedicated first responders to have better access to mental health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago Florida teachers call for COVID vaccination clarity and priority



Florida’s teachers want to be a priority when it comes to the vaccine. Union leaders and educators said this week inoculation will guarantee safety and a return to quality, in-person learning. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:11 Published 1 day ago