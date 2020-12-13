Lin Wood to Newsmax TV: Trump Should Declare Martial Law Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

While the Supreme Court has rejected taking up Texas v. Pennsylvania, attorney Lin Wood on Newsmax TV said he is hopeful his case will be heard on merit and standing; otherwise, President Donald Trump and Martial law might be in order. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law



Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

