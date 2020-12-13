Lin Wood to Newsmax TV: Trump Should Declare Martial Law
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
While the Supreme Court has rejected taking up Texas v. Pennsylvania, attorney Lin Wood on Newsmax TV said he is hopeful his case will be heard on merit and standing; otherwise, President Donald Trump and Martial law might be in order.
