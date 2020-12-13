Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lin Wood to Newsmax TV: Trump Should Declare Martial Law

Newsmax Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
While the Supreme Court has rejected taking up Texas v. Pennsylvania, attorney Lin Wood on Newsmax TV said he is hopeful his case will be heard on merit and standing; otherwise, President Donald Trump and Martial law might be in order.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law [Video]

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published