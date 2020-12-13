Global  
 

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/13

CBS News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod talks with "Humans of New York" photographer Brandon Stanton about his book of international portraits. Plus: Erin Moriarty reports on an Indiana town where dozens of children have fallen ill with cancer; Mark Phillips looks at the controversy over the hit Netflix series "The Crown"; Tracy Smith goes behind the scenes of Chadwick Boseman's last film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Kelefa Sanneh talks with singer and guitar virtuoso José Feliciano ("Feliz Navidad"); Faith Salie investigates the decades-long appeal of teenage sleuth Nancy Drew; Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue) offers recommendations for tech gifts for the holidays; and we look at the history of Hanukkah, the "Festival of Lights."
