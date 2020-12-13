Rick Scott Predicting 'Big Wins' For Incumbents in Georgia on Jan. 5

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19



On Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on November 23, 2020 Scott positive for COVID-19



Sen. Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:38 Published on November 21, 2020 Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19



Sen. Scott is working from him in Naples. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published on November 20, 2020