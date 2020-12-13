|
|
Facing South Florida: Coronavirus
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Peter Paige, the chief clinical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
COVID-19 vaccine concerns
Vaccine concerns. Tonight, a Florida nurse explains how she overcame her vaccine hesitation.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:43Published
|
Post-vaccine travel surge
Americans hoping to get back o travel after getting vaccinated.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:21Published
Related news from verified sources
|