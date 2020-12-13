Global  
 

Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College vote

CBS News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
On Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but President Trump is still insisting that he's not done fighting to stay in power. Chip Reid reports.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Electoral College Set To Meet

Electoral College Set To Meet 01:18

 Electors will cast their ballots, beginning the process of making the election results official, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meets

 American voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States..
New Zealand Herald

Electoral College: The people who ultimately pick the US president

 Members of the US Electoral College meet on Monday - but who are they?
BBC News
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss [Video]

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

 President Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to fire Attorney General Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him. However, a source says Barr 'cannot be intimidated' by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a 'deposed king ranting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

US election: Donald Trump fumes over Supreme Court Texas ruling

 President Donald Trump has lashed out after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the results of the election.In..
New Zealand Herald

Trump, Pence, Congress and Supreme Court will be offered COVID-19 vaccine in coming days, officials say

 The shots will be offered to top personnel across the federal government, including the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, officials said.
USATODAY.com

Vandals hit black churches during pro-Trump rallies

 Vandals tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from two historic Black churches in downtown Washington and set the banner ablaze as night-time clashes..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

As Biden Prepares to Take Office, a New Rush at the Border

 The president-elect has promised a more humane border policy. But devastated economies and natural disasters in Latin America have fueled a spike in migration..
NYTimes.com

Anger after WSJ writer calls on Jill Biden to drop 'Dr' title

 An American writer has sparked an angry backlash after calling on Joe Biden's wife Jill to drop the Dr from her name, calling her "kiddo" in a Wall Street..
New Zealand Herald

Biden transition: Democrat's challenge is to build a Cabinet that meets his goals

 Shortly after President-elect Joe Biden's victory last month, Cabinet hopeful Marcia Fudge pointedly noted that black people are often typecast into positions..
New Zealand Herald

Jill Biden to reshape role of first lady by continuing to teach

 "For America's educators, this is a great day. You're going to have one of your own in the White House," President-elect Joe Biden said of his wife, Jill Biden.
CBS News

Chip Reid Chip Reid American journalist

Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football game

 While attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News

Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rally

 On Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
CBS News

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

