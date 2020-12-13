Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College vote
On Monday, the Electoral College will cast their votes to elect Joe Biden to the presidency, but President Trump is still insisting that he's not done fighting to stay in power. Chip Reid reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States
AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meetsAmerican voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States..
New Zealand Herald
Electoral College: The people who ultimately pick the US presidentMembers of the US Electoral College meet on Monday - but who are they?
BBC News
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:40Published
Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running outPresident Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
US election: Donald Trump fumes over Supreme Court Texas rulingPresident Donald Trump has lashed out after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the results of the election.In..
New Zealand Herald
Trump, Pence, Congress and Supreme Court will be offered COVID-19 vaccine in coming days, officials sayThe shots will be offered to top personnel across the federal government, including the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court, officials said.
USATODAY.com
Vandals hit black churches during pro-Trump ralliesVandals tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from two historic Black churches in downtown Washington and set the banner ablaze as night-time clashes..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
As Biden Prepares to Take Office, a New Rush at the BorderThe president-elect has promised a more humane border policy. But devastated economies and natural disasters in Latin America have fueled a spike in migration..
NYTimes.com
Anger after WSJ writer calls on Jill Biden to drop 'Dr' titleAn American writer has sparked an angry backlash after calling on Joe Biden's wife Jill to drop the Dr from her name, calling her "kiddo" in a Wall Street..
New Zealand Herald
Biden transition: Democrat's challenge is to build a Cabinet that meets his goalsShortly after President-elect Joe Biden's victory last month, Cabinet hopeful Marcia Fudge pointedly noted that black people are often typecast into positions..
New Zealand Herald
Jill Biden to reshape role of first lady by continuing to teach"For America's educators, this is a great day. You're going to have one of your own in the White House," President-elect Joe Biden said of his wife, Jill Biden.
CBS News
Chip Reid American journalist
Trump attacks Republicans while attending Army-Navy football gameWhile attending the Army-Navy football game this Saturday, President Trump tweeted attacks against fellow Republicans and allies who urge the President to accept..
CBS News
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election resultsPresident Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
CBS News
Trump makes false claims about election results at Georgia rallyOn Saturday night, President Trump visited Georgia to campaign for two Republican Senate candidates, but used the rally to complain and repeat false claims about..
CBS News
Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in GeorgiaPresident Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources