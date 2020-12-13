Spy-turned-novelist John le Carré has died at age 89
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
John le Carré, one of the masters of the spy novel, has died from pneumonia at age 89. He had been a real spy working for two British espionage services during the 50s and 60s.
John le Carré British novelist and former spy
John le Carré, master spy writer, author of 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold,' dies at 89John le Carré, the master spy author of works such as "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,' died Saturday night of pneumonia.
USATODAY.com
Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
John le Carré, definitive Cold War spy novelist, has died at 89"We have lost a great figure of English literature," said publisher Curtis Brown CEO Johnny Geller.
CBS News
Obituary: John le CarréFormer intelligence officer whose novels stripped away the glamour and exposed the seediness of the Cold War spy.
BBC News
