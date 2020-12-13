Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spy-turned-novelist John le Carré has died at age 89

CBS News Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
John le Carré, one of the masters of the spy novel, has died from pneumonia at age 89. He had been a real spy working for two British espionage services during the 50s and 60s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John le Carré John le Carré British novelist and former spy

John le Carré, master spy writer, author of 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold,' dies at 89

 John le Carré, the master spy author of works such as "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,' died Saturday night of pneumonia.
USATODAY.com
Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89 [Video]

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was considered legendary for hisespionage-themed novels, which were published over five decades. He gainedglobal acclaim with his third novel, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold. Manyof his stories when on to become major motion pictures and series, IncludingTinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Constant Gardener, The Little Drummer Girl, andOur Kind of Traitor.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

John le Carré, definitive Cold War spy novelist, has died at 89

 "We have lost a great figure of English literature," said publisher Curtis Brown CEO Johnny Geller.
CBS News

Obituary: John le Carré

 Former intelligence officer whose novels stripped away the glamour and exposed the seediness of the Cold War spy.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Le Carré

 John le Carré is the pen name of David Cornwell, an ex-spy for Britain's famed MI6, whose page-turner spy thrillers have made him one of the most successful...
CBS News

British author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy John le Carré dies

British author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy John le Carré dies British author John le Carré, writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager, has died aged 89, his literary agent has said.
Sky News Also reported by •Jerusalem PostUpworthy

John le Carré, master spy writer, author of 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold,' dies at 89

 John le Carré, the master spy author of works such as "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,' died Saturday night of pneumonia.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsNYTimes.comTelegraph.co.ukCBS NewsUpworthy