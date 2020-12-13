Trump continues to overturn election results ahead Electoral College vote

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results



All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

President Trump Makes Another Push To Overturn Election



The president is hoping the Supreme Court will overturn the results. The idea of the case is top stop four states that Joe Biden won from voting in the Electoral College. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 3 days ago