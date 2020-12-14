Global  
 

Explainer: How the Electoral College works

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets. (Dec 14)
 
News video: What is the electoral college?

What is the electoral college? 02:46

 The president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college.

