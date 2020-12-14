Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" — 12/4/20

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 5 days ago Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible 01:20 Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. . Dr. Fauci said it was his “strong recommendation” that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...