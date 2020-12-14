Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" — 12/4/20

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution plan for the U.S. and the incoming Biden administration on this week's episode of "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible

Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible 01:20

 Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. . Dr. Fauci said it was his “strong recommendation” that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

COVID Scientists Want to Mimic Elvis Presley Getting Polio Injection On Camera

 Scientists are looking for the next Elvis Presley to tamp down resistance to the COVID vaccine ... and if they're lucky they'll find someone as effective as The..
TMZ.com

Rep. Shalala's Dog, Fauci, Barks & Fusses Through CNN Interview

 A Florida congresswoman's dog appears to be just as pissed as she is that the Senate and House can't seem to pass a stimulus package -- 'cause the pooch wouldn't..
TMZ.com

'He is good to go': Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa on 'Sesame Street' town hall

 Santa Claus may be immune to COVID-19 but he now has an extra layer of protection thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
USATODAY.com

COVID Isn't Scaring Hoards of Christmas Travelers at Airports

 Apparently an untold thousands of folks didn't get Dr. Fauci's memo about not traveling for XMAS ... or they're just ignoring it. LAX was PACKED Friday night..
TMZ.com

Dr. Facui Saves Christmas By Inoculating Santa With COVID Vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci has saved Xmas by making a secret sojourn to the North Pole ... armed with the COVID vaccine. The good Doc was on CNN Saturday, fielding..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US Attorney General William Barr undercuts Donald Trump on election and Biden inquiries

 Undercutting President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, Attorney General William Barr said Monday (US time) he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look..
New Zealand Herald

Kamala Harris campaigns with Ossoff, Warnock

 Campaigning in Georgia on Monday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stressed to Senate runoff voters a need for Democratic colleagues to advance the Biden..
USATODAY.com
President-elect Joe Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirusvaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince theAmerican public the inoculations are safe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud [Video]

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

AP Top Stories December 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, December 21st: Biden receives COVID-19 vaccination; Dozens of countries bar travelers from Great Britain over variant of..
USATODAY.com

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

Attorney General Bill Barr breaks with Trump days before leaving office

 Attorney General Bill Barr announced Monday that he will not be appointing special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or President Trump's claims of voter..
CBS News

The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast

 "The Takeout" is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar & Rep. Tom Emmer on "The Takeout" - 12/18/20

 Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) join Major for a conversation about congressional leaders' negotiations over a coronavirus relief..
CBS News

Klobuchar says she feels "positive" about prospect of COVID relief bill

 CBS News' Major Garrett spoke with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Tom Emmer for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa [Video]

Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's safe for Santa Claus to visit homes around the world this year. "I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself." Fauci said on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
Dr. Fauci explains when kids will get vaccinated [Video]

Dr. Fauci explains when kids will get vaccinated

During CNN’s Sesame Street ABC’s of Covid-19 town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions from kids who wanted to know when they can expect to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:47Published
Child asks Dr. Fauci: When can we hug our families again? [Video]

Child asks Dr. Fauci: When can we hug our families again?

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins CNN’s Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill to answer questions from children across the country about how Covid-19 will impact this holiday season.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Twelve Principles Of Public Health – OpEd

Twelve Principles Of Public Health – OpEd 1. Public health is about all health outcomes, not just a single disease like Covid-19. It is important to also consider harms from public health...
Eurasia Review

Congress Passes Government Funding, COVID Relief Bill

Congress Passes Government Funding, COVID Relief Bill Watch VideoAfter months of negotiations and by a 92-6 Senate vote, Congress has officially passed another COVID relief package -- one that includes a $600 check...
Newsy Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsmax

COVID-19 outbreak: Millwall postpone ties

 English Championship side Millwall's next two games with second-tier high-fliers Bournemouth and Watford have been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in...
Mid-Day