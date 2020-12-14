Cleveland Indians reportedly changing nickname after 105 years Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.



Citing three people familiar with the decision, the New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months.



A team spokesman said the franchise has no immediate comment on the report.



The Times said the team could make an announcement this week. It’s not known when the name change will take effect or if the team has settled on a new moniker.



Cleveland’s move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which previously was known as the Redskins.



For years, Native American groups and others have protested against Cleveland’s use of Indians as its name as well as other imagery used by the American League charter franchise founded in 1901. Last year, the team removed the contentious Chief Wahoo logo from its caps and jerseys, but the smiling, cartoonish mascot remains popular with some fans and merchandise is still sold with the image.



