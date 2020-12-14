Global  
 

Cleveland Indians to change their nickname, drop "Indians"

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Many consider "Indians" as offensive to indigenous peoples. Cleveland will be the latest of several teams to go the name-change route for that reason.
News video: Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist

Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist 00:31

 A Major League Baseball team is changing its team after years of backlash; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

