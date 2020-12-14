Cleveland Indians to change their nickname, drop "Indians"

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho



President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the minds of some legislators and activists who were concerned about a perceived lack of diversity among Biden's Cabinet picks.

