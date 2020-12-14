'Significant winter storm' on track to impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A "significant winter storm" is on track to impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A "significant winter storm" is on track to impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources