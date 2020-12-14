Global  
 

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive Services Hit by Outage

Newsmax Monday, 14 December 2020
Many services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe Monday.The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...."According to outage monitoring...
