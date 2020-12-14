YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive Services Hit by Outage
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Many services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe Monday.The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...."According to outage monitoring...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman
For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:21 Published on October 29, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage
Many services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
The Age
55 minutes ago
YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage
Many services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
CBC.ca
46 minutes ago
Google services outage hits YouTube, Gmail, Drive worldwide
Many services from Alphabet Inc including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe.
Sydney Morning Herald
55 minutes ago