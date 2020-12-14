Eye Opener: Shipments of Pfizer COVID vaccine begin
Shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine begin in the United States, the start of the biggest vaccination effort in the country's history. Also: The Electoral College meets to officially cast their votes to make Joe Biden the president-elect. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
