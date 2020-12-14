Global  
 

Eye Opener: Shipments of Pfizer COVID vaccine begin

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020
Shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine begin in the United States, the start of the biggest vaccination effort in the country's history. Also: The Electoral College meets to officially cast their votes to make Joe Biden the president-elect. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: Nearly 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Being Delivered Across Country

Nearly 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Being Delivered Across Country 01:47

 Shipments of Pfizer's vaccine are on the move across the country. UPS and FedEx are teaming up with the federal government to launch the nation's most ambitious immunization project ever; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

