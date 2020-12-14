Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage

Denver Post Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Google Down Briefly With Outages To Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive

Google Down Briefly With Outages To Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive 00:24

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

YouTube and Gmail among services hit in Google outage

YouTube and Gmail among services hit in Google outage YouTube and Gmail are among Google services suffering an unexplained outage in the UK.
Sky News

Google outage leaves users unable to access YouTube and Gmail

 Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs have gone down for users around the world, leaving people unable to access the platforms.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.comTamworth Herald

YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage

 All services from Alphabet Inc., including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
CBC.ca