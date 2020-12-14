Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NRA delivers Nerf guns to 4-year-old after mall Santa denied his request for the toy

FOXNews.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A mall Santa refused Michael DeCarlo’s request for a Nerf gun for Christmas, so now the National Rifle Association is stepping in to help the 4-year-old expand his toy arsenal. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dear Santa movie clip - Rabbits [Video]

Dear Santa movie clip - Rabbits

Dear Santa movie clip - Rabbits - IFC Films - Synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published
Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves [Video]

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves

Dear Santa Documentary movie - clip - Elves- Official Clip - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old ‘Operation Santa’ Program of the United States Postal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:26Published
Dear Santa Movie [Video]

Dear Santa Movie

Dear Santa Movie - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - Plot synopsis: DEAR SANTA shines a light on the 100-year-old 'Operation Santa' Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Child left in tears after mall Santa said no to Nerf guns is flooded with the toys, including from the NRA

 A child was left crying after a mall Santa told him "no guns" in response to his request for a Nerf gun. The boy has since been flooded with the toys.
USATODAY.com

Mom Says Santa Shamed Son Who Asked for Nerf Gun 

 The parents of four-year-old Michael DeCarlo are speaking out against an Illinois mall Santa Claus who brought their child to tears after denying his request for...
Newsmax