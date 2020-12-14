Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York May Get Up To 12 Inches of Snow From Midweek Storm

Newsmax Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Sunday's springlike temperatures are giving way to winter conditions across the Northeast, with the threat of snow rising for New York and New England from a fast-moving storm that will hit late Wednesday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Snow blowers and shovels out in force as New York City combats winter weather

Snow blowers and shovels out in force as New York City combats winter weather 03:27

 New York City pressed on through a major winter storm on Thursday morning (December 17) as snow removal crews took to the sidewalks in Battery Park City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polar bear costumed man rocks out to drums as New York City is buried by snow [Video]

Polar bear costumed man rocks out to drums as New York City is buried by snow

A group of New Yorkers can be seen playing drums on the street during the December 16 New York snowstorm, with a special guest appearance from a person in a polar bear costume.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published
New York in state of emergency as Winter Storm Gale continues [Video]

New York in state of emergency as Winter Storm Gale continues

A state of emergency was declared in several counties of New York, including Albany, on Thursday, December 17. Much of the region remained shut down due to heavy snow.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
NYC man SKIIS down Brooklyn's Pulaski Bridge in hilarious clip [Video]

NYC man SKIIS down Brooklyn's Pulaski Bridge in hilarious clip

As New York City is going through a snowstorm, a Brooklyn man is seen skiing down the sidewalk across the Pulaski Bridge on December 16.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

TIMELINE: When Will Snow Arrive In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut

 NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A major winter storm is blowing into our area Wednesday. It’s poised to be the first major snow of its kind in New York City in...
CBS 2

Major winter storm to slam Mid-Atlantic and Northeast midweek

 At least 6 to 12 inches of snow is likely Wednesday through Thursday from west-central Virginia to Southern New England. A wintry mix is most likely in...
Washington Post Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthy