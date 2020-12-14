Global  
 

Russia Suspected Behind SolarWinds Hack, US Cybersecurity Agency Issues Emergency Directive

HNGN Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Russia Suspected Behind SolarWinds Hack, US Cybersecurity Agency Issues Emergency DirectiveThe United States' cybersecurity agency persuaded all federal civilian agencies to assess their networks for signals of compromise after a SolarWinds network was hacked and is still exploited.
