Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president
As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump is vowing to continue fighting the election results. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy discusses the latest in the Biden-Harris transition with Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM."
