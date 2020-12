Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory At 5:30 p.m. ET, California cast their 55 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 needed to win. Tom Wait reports.

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News



The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 6 hours ago