Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next presidentAs Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, President Trump is vowing to continue fighting the election results. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy discusses the latest in the Biden-Harris transition with Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM."
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes 00:58

 The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost. Thepresidential electors gave Mr Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral...

Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40

Joe Biden won the Electoral College. Here's what happens next in the election process

 With Monday's electoral vote now over, Joe Biden is one step closer to being inaugurated as the United State's 46th president.
USATODAY.com

US election: In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-elect

 For the first time, a groundswell of leading Republicans said today that Democrat Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election after the Electoral..
New Zealand Herald

More vaccines, Biden's Georgia trip, Obamacare enrollment: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Hundreds more hospitals will get the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden heads to Georgia to campaign with the Democrats and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Putin congratulates Biden, says he's "ready for collaboration"

 Russian leader, who denies meddling in U.S. election in favor of Mr. Trump and, more recently, hacking U.S. government servers, says he hopes he
CBS News

Inside Biden’s Struggle to Manage Factions in the Democratic Party

 The competition for senior offices has strained valuable political alliances, vexing some of Joe Biden’s key supporters from the Democratic primary contest.
NYTimes.com

Inside the Right-Wing Media Bubble, Where the Myth of a Trump Win Lives On

 The Electoral College has affirmed Biden’s victory. That doesn’t mean that Trump-friendly news outlets have accepted it.
NYTimes.com

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election

 Vladimir Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has not still not conceded.
USATODAY.com

Ben Tracy

Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiant

 President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President..
CBS News

With Electoral College meeting, Trump and supporters still refuse to accept election results

 Members of the Electoral College meet today in all 50 states to officially declare Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. However, President Trump..
CBS News

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News

Sandy Hook mother works to help kids and prevent violence with emotional education effort

 Eight years after Scarlett Lewis lost her son Jesse in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, she is a strong advocate for mental..
CBS News

Book tells the inside story behind Instagram's creation and acquisition by Facebook

 Axios has named "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram" its Business Book of the Year. The book, published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS' parent..
CBS News

The arguments for and against vaccinating prison inmates early for COVID-19

 With prisoners held in close quarters and at higher risk for COVID-19, health officials and federal and local governments are determining whether or not people..
CBS News

Top cybersecurity firm FireEye hacked, evidence points to Russian intelligence

 The cybersecurity firm FireEye said its systems were successfully targeted by state-sponsored hackers, and tools were stolen from a digital vault that could be..
CBS News

Trump: Top White House personnel won't be among first vaccinated

 President scraps administration order saying they should get the shots along with frontline health workers and people in nursing homes and long-term care..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says he's nixing plan for early vaccine at White House

 US President Donald Trump says he is reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top US government officials against Covid-19, while public distribution..
New Zealand Herald

