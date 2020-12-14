Global  
 

President Trump Ready to Challenge the Election Before the Electoral College Convenes

HNGN Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
President Trump Ready to Challenge the Election Before the Electoral College ConvenesPresident Trump is ready to challenge the fraud-ridden 2020 election results before the electoral college convenes. He made his case clear, and the world watches how the United States deals with its worst crisis.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election 00:35

 Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states. The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous defeats. Trump recognized the need to "speed it up" as the Electoral College will meet on Monday. He...

