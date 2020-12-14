U.S. Imposes Sanctions on 2 Iranian Officials in Robert Levinson Case
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Treasury imposed sanctions on two Interior Ministry officials, who it said were “involved in the abduction, detention and probable death” of Mr. Levinson, a former F.B.I. agent.
