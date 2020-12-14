Threats Shut Down Michigan Legislative Buildings for Electoral College Vote

Can We Get Rid Of The Electoral College?



Is the Electoral College the best way to pick a president? It's a system that was created when slavery was legal and only men could vote. But getting rid of it is no small task. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:11 Published 5 days ago

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election



President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago