Threats Shut Down Michigan Legislative Buildings for Electoral College Vote

Newsmax Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
"Credible threats of violence" ahead of Michigan's Electoral College vote have forced the state's top lawmakers to close the legislative office buildings on Monday, The Washington Post reported...
