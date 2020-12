ICU nurse in New York City among first to receive Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine



Gov. Andrew Cuomo watches ICU nurse in New York City be among the first people to receive the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:39 Published 4 minutes ago

U.S. To Begin Administering Pfizer Vaccine Today



The first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered into the arms of Americans today. CBS2's John Dias has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:00 Published 6 hours ago