Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hearing Aids Could Use Some Help

NYTimes.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The vital medical devices could be inexpensive and available over the counter. But efforts have stalled under the F.D.A.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to receive the first dose. The most common side effect was 24 hours of muscle soreness.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

UPS driver who lost father to COVID helping transport vaccine: "This has been my most important load"

 Vaccine distribution continues nationwide after the FDA authorized the second U.S. vaccine for emergency use. The first Moderna vaccianation could happen as..
CBS News

Moderna vaccine brings more hope after FDA approval

 The Moderna vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine authorized by the FDA, as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out throughout the U.S. The country..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 20, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Gottlieb says new coronavirus strain could be more infectious

 The former FDA commissioner says the new coronavirus strain spreading in Europe is probably not more lethal than others, but that early data shows it’s easier..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Last Minute Gift Sat: Anna De Souza Gives You Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas [Video]

Last Minute Gift Sat: Anna De Souza Gives You Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

12212020_9 am

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Girl Scout crochets ‘ear savers’ to keep hearing devices in while taking mask off [Video]

Girl Scout crochets ‘ear savers’ to keep hearing devices in while taking mask off

A 10-year-old Girl Scout is making it easier for people with hearing aids to comfortably wear face masks. She is making what she calls “ear savers.”

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:25Published
Javier Muñoz on His Writing, "Hamilton," and Activism | Head___Space Ep. 1 [Video]

Javier Muñoz on His Writing, "Hamilton," and Activism | Head___Space Ep. 1

In this episode of Head___Space, Broadway star Javier Muñoz invites us into his home—and his head—while talking about how he writes music, prepares for stage life, and creates space for his..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 02:40Published