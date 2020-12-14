US Blames Iran in Abduction, Death of Ex-FBI Agent Levinson
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday formally blamed Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, publicly identifying two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction and imposing sanctions against them.
