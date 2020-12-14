Global  
 

US Blames Iran in Abduction, Death of Ex-FBI Agent Levinson

Newsmax Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday formally blamed Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, publicly identifying two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction and imposing sanctions against them.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: US Identifies & Sanctions Two Iranians For Abduction And 'Probable Death' Of South Florida’s Bob Levinson

US Identifies & Sanctions Two Iranians For Abduction And 'Probable Death' Of South Florida’s Bob Levinson 00:30

 The Trump administration on Monday identified and sanctioned two senior Iranian intelligence officials whom the US government says were involved in the abduction and "probable death" of former FBI agent Robert Levinson.

