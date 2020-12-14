AP Top Stories December 14

Monday, 14 December 2020 () Here are the top stories for Dec. 14th: First COVID vaccines administered in US; Presidential electors are meeting to formally choose President and Vice President; Government agencies on alert for hacking attacks; John Le Carre dies at 89.
John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager.