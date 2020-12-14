AP Top Stories December 14

John le Carré was the pen name of David Cornwell, an ex-spy for Britain's famed MI6, whose page-turner spy thrillers made him one of the most successful authors..

Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre The revered spy novel writer, real name David Cornwell, passed away aged 89 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, after losing his battle with pneumonia.

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89 John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Top 10 Florida Man Stories Of 2020



Florida isn't just the Sunshine State, it's the Florida Man State, where crimes and crazy antics are elevated to a whole new level thanks to our very liberal "sunshine laws." Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:26 Published 13 minutes ago

Electoral College meets today to confirm Joe Biden's presidency



Today the Electoral College is expected to formally choose Joe Biden as the next president. We're digging deeper into the process, why the college exists, and if anything with the election can change. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:47 Published 3 hours ago