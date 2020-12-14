Global  
 

Mayor: NYC Should Prepare for Possibility of Full Shutdown

Newsmax Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
New York City should be prepared for a full shutdown and start making plans to work remotely, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "The governor said we should prepare for the possibility for a full shutdown...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that New York City will likely be declared an Orange Zone sometime in the first week of December

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday warned that the city could soon be facing a "full shutdown" and that the city needed to "get ready" for such
 As vaccines began being put into arms in New York City and indoor dining was shut down again Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that
