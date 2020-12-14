Arizona adds near-record 11,795 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations hit record high
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
45 minutes ago) Monday's report of 11,795 new COVID-19 cases was the second highest since the pandemic began, following Tuesday's 12,314 new cases. Hospital beds are 91% full.
