Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in Texas

CBS News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
President Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support from members of the Tejano community in the Rio Grande Valley. Herrera joined CBSN to explain why some historically blue counties flipped red in 2020, and what both parties need to understand about Hispanic voters.
